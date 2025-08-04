There are a range of events and activities for all ages in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place in the county this week.
1. Scremerston Summer Fete
Organisers of the event on Sunday, August 10 are pulling out all the stops to provide a day filled with entertainment, delicious food and exciting activities. A highlight of this year's fete will be 'have a go at blacksmithing'. Photo: Submitted
2. Ashington Library
A Storytime session is taking place on Tuesday, August 5 from 10am. Aimed at children from 2+ this lively and engaging session gives children and their grown up the opportunity to explore a new book each week and have some hands-on fun with a creative craft activity. The library is located within Ashington Leisure Centre. Photo: Submitted
3. Glanton Show
A milestone 100th Glanton Show will take place on Saturday, August 9. This year’s attractions include a gundog display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, pony sports, classic cars, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries. Pictured are the West Percy Foxhounds at last year’s show. Photo: Supplied
4. Upcycled Micro Gardens at Morpeth Library
On Wednesday, August 6, session starts at 10.30am, if you have an odd shoe, a chipped mug or a lidless teapot, don't condemn it to landfill. Bring it along to the library and the team will help you turn it into a mini garden. The library is located within the Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Photo: Michael Gant
