The famous terrier race at the Glanton Show.

Week ahead in Northumberland: Range of events and activities from August 5 to 10

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:49 BST
We are now into week three of the summer holidays and there is plenty going on.

There are a range of events and activities for all ages in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place in the county this week.

1. Scremerston Summer Fete

2. Ashington Library

3. Glanton Show

4. Upcycled Micro Gardens at Morpeth Library

