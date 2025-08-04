4 . Upcycled Micro Gardens at Morpeth Library

On Wednesday, August 6, session starts at 10.30am, if you have an odd shoe, a chipped mug or a lidless teapot, don't condemn it to landfill. Bring it along to the library and the team will help you turn it into a mini garden. The library is located within the Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Photo: Michael Gant