A range of activities and events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place in the county this week.
1. Blyth Celebrates
The Blyth Celebrates launch weekend (August 23 and 24) in the Market Place will include everything from live music and interactive street theatre to creative workshops and activities, and delicious food. Rounding off the celebrations will be the unmissable People Powered Procession, marking 200 years since the first passenger railway, led by a life-sized, people-powered replica of Stephenson’s Rocket. Photo: Andy Kruczek
2. Party in the Park in Morpeth
Located in a field adjacent to Craik Park, the line-up for this music festival includes band Space, who have over five top-ten UK chart hits, and tributes to Robbie Williams, The Smiths, ABBA, Queen, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Oasis, among others. Picture is a previous Morpeth Party in the Park. Photo: Supplied
3. Glendale Show
The much-loved event, now in its 102nd year, returns to the Wooler showground on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25. There will be agricultural competitions, entertainment, local food and hands-on activities for all ages. Pictured is a farming demonstration in the main ring from last year's show. Photo: Darren Chapman
4. Live music at The Barrels (Ale House) in Berwick
Ben Catley has returned from Australia to do some shows in the UK and one of them will take place at The Barrels on Saturday, August 23. Contact the venue for more information. Photo: Google