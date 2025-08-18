1 . Blyth Celebrates

The Blyth Celebrates launch weekend (August 23 and 24) in the Market Place will include everything from live music and interactive street theatre to creative workshops and activities, and delicious food. Rounding off the celebrations will be the unmissable People Powered Procession, marking 200 years since the first passenger railway, led by a life-sized, people-powered replica of Stephenson’s Rocket. Photo: Andy Kruczek