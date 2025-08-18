Picture from last year's Glendale Show by Darren Chapman.placeholder image
Picture from last year's Glendale Show by Darren Chapman.

Week ahead in Northumberland: Range of events and activities from August 19 to 25

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
There is plenty to look forward to this week, as some events have been chosen with the bank holiday in mind.

A range of activities and events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place in the county this week.

1. Blyth Celebrates

The Blyth Celebrates launch weekend (August 23 and 24) in the Market Place will include everything from live music and interactive street theatre to creative workshops and activities, and delicious food. Rounding off the celebrations will be the unmissable People Powered Procession, marking 200 years since the first passenger railway, led by a life-sized, people-powered replica of Stephenson’s Rocket. Photo: Andy Kruczek

2. Party in the Park in Morpeth

Located in a field adjacent to Craik Park, the line-up for this music festival includes band Space, who have over five top-ten UK chart hits, and tributes to Robbie Williams, The Smiths, ABBA, Queen, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Oasis, among others. Picture is a previous Morpeth Party in the Park. Photo: Supplied

3. Glendale Show

The much-loved event, now in its 102nd year, returns to the Wooler showground on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25. There will be agricultural competitions, entertainment, local food and hands-on activities for all ages. Pictured is a farming demonstration in the main ring from last year's show. Photo: Darren Chapman

4. Live music at The Barrels (Ale House) in Berwick

Ben Catley has returned from Australia to do some shows in the UK and one of them will take place at The Barrels on Saturday, August 23. Contact the venue for more information. Photo: Google

