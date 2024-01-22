Tickets will soon be going on sale for the third What a Wonderful World Festival (WaWW) at Alnwick Playhouse in June but tickets are already on sale for an earlier event in February.

In a new venture, WaWW has teamed up with Alnwick Story Fest.

Acclaimed author Tim Smedley will present his book The Last Drop which looks at the world’s water crisis.

Tim says: “When it comes to water scarcity, the last place on Earth you’d think of is England. We know flooding is a growing problem in the UK, but strangely the same forces that are driving the increase in torrential downpours are also causing water shortage here and around the world.”

Tim Smedley.

Join in the discussion with Tim at Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday, February 17 at 2.30pm.

This year’s Festival focus is on something we all need – clean air.

Following the success of last year’s Watershed production, local school children will perform The Air We Breathe – a specially created dance, song and drama production.

Other Festival highlights include a concert by Kathryn Tickell on the theme My Northumberland and her love of the place, people and music.

The beauty of the county will also be celebrated when the public are invited to submit images for a photographic exhibition.

Storyteller Malcolm Green brings together science and stories and also on a science theme, the Duchess’s Community High School will give a presentation on the science of climate and solutions to our predicament.

Sunday sees musicians of all ages performing at The Alnwick Garden and members of the public are invited to join the ‘Sing for the Planet’ workshop event. Poetry in the Wild at Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre makes a popular return.

Festival co-director, Liz Anderson said: “We believe the events we have lined up his year will bring even more people together and remind us of the beauty and wonder of our planet.”

Organisers wish to thank Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council for their grant-aid towards the Festival and support from partners, Alnwick Playhouse and the Alnwick Garden.

Event tickets available at alnwickplayhouse.co.uk