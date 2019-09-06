Watch a preview of the Tuneless Choir set to entertain crowds on the Great North Run circuit
Participants in the Great North Run will enjoy a chorus of approval when they reach South Tyneside.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 13:21
As runners reach the home straight at mile 12, singers from the Tuneless Choir will be on hand – and on song.
The group is performing in support of mental health charity Mind at the event.
Ann Marie Nicol, franchise manager for the choir, says: “We could spur them on, so they can get away from us quicker, or just give them something to smile about!”