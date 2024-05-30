Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dramatic live jousting tournament at Bamburgh Castle will mark 560 years since the Northumberland fortress became the first in history to fall to gunpowder.

Taking place over the weekend of June 15-16, world-class jousting displays will take place as fearless knights mounted on specially trained horses go into battle to contest the castle.

Bamburgh Castle events manager Kate Newman said: “We’re excited to be marking 560 years since that famous seize with another Bamburgh first – our live jousting show.

"There’ll be much fanfare, incredible choreographed foot and weapon combat and high octane stunts, never seen in the grounds of Bamburgh Castle before.

A jousting tournament is being held at Bamburgh Castle.

“The last time Bamburgh witnessed mounted combat of this kind was during the 1464 siege as the houses of Lancaster and York battled for the English throne and Bamburgh fell to Yorkist forces.

“Our tournament is definitely in the name of exciting, family fun as the Wars of the Roses siege is brought to life with daring trick riding and fast-paced equestrian skills from The Knights of Royal England.”

The jousting arena is being purpose built with over three tonnes of props and equipment. The show includes 14 knights and four Spanish horses.

Alongside the jousting tournament will be quick-fire Wars of the Roses tours with actors and tour guides retelling tales from the dramatic siege itself and up close weaponry talks looking at some of the deadly armaments used, including the Longbow.

The jousting field will open at 1pm on both days with the tournament from 2pm until 3.30pm.