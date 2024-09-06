Warkworth to celebrate British Food Fortnight with series of events
The celebration starts in the Warkworth Memorial Hall with stalls and talks about local food producers on September 21 from 10am-1pm.
British Food Fortnight is the annual celebration of British Food, organised by Love British Food, a not for profit organisation dedicated to making high quality, nutritious British grown and produced food available to all sectors of our society, in particular to the poorest and most vulnerable.
Events include themed menus at Warkworth restaurants, quiz nights, a harvest lunch with locally sourced food and music, a pie day, film night, and a food themed exhibition at the Warkworth Art Club.
The two week event concludes with the Warkworth History Society meeting on ‘war, plague and monastic life: 6,000 years of British cheese history’ on October 7.
Visit the Warkworth Food Fortnight Facebook page for updates.
