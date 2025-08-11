The popular Warkworth Show will return this weekend with family-fun and delicious food.

In its 153rd installment, the show will be held within the historic Warkworth Castle, courtyard and grounds on Saturday, August 16.

Organisers are hoping to have over 1000 exhibition entries, including the returning Coquet Vets dog show with lots of categories to enter.

There will also be plenty of food options and for the first time in a few years, Alnwick Brewery will join the event. Promising something for all ages, there will be children’s activities too, such as word hunts, games, magicians, a climbing wall and a play area.

Warkworth Show 2024. (Photo: Jane Coltman)

The show is held annually in the castle with permission from English Heritage and organised by a dedicated group of volunteers from the village of Warkworth.

All are welcome to attend and gates open at 10am with tickets, for the show and the castle, available to purchase on the day.