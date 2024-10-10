Warkworth Castle offers Halloween fun this half-term

By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Warkworth Castle is holding spooky activities inside its ruins during ‘Halloween Half Term’.

In keeping with its centuries-old history, storytellers from the past will enthral and scare visitors with sinister stories and little adventurers will be bewitched by the Halloween Quest.

The castle will be open every day from 10am-4pm between October 26 and November 3. All activities are included in the standard admission price. Book online in advance for cheaper tickets or go free if you are a member of English Heritage.

For more information, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage/events.

Related topics:Warkworth CastleEnglish Heritage

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice