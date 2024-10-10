Warkworth Castle offers Halloween fun this half-term
Warkworth Castle is holding spooky activities inside its ruins during ‘Halloween Half Term’.
In keeping with its centuries-old history, storytellers from the past will enthral and scare visitors with sinister stories and little adventurers will be bewitched by the Halloween Quest.
The castle will be open every day from 10am-4pm between October 26 and November 3. All activities are included in the standard admission price. Book online in advance for cheaper tickets or go free if you are a member of English Heritage.
For more information, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage/events.
