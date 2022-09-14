Cinema chain Vue has venues in Hartlepool, Gateshead, Cramlington and Darlington. The company says the event will be screened in “selected UK venues” and confirmed all four of the region’s sites are among them.

Tickets are free of charge and available through Vue’s website.

Vue said: “We will be screening the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in selected UK venues on Monday, 19 September, live from 10am.

Four Vue cinemas in the North East will be screening the funeral.

“Seats will be free of charge and our retail offering on this day will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase. On this day we will not be showing our normal programme of films.”