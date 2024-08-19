Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vintage rally is returning to Druridge Bay Country Park for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

The Red Row Vintage Club ran the event for 30 years until 2019.

A small group of stalwarts led by renowned blacksmith Stephen Lunn are restarting the rally with a one- day Revival Rally on Sunday, August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As in previous rallies it will showcase all sorts of vintage and classic vehicles. Current show registrations include steam engines, over 100 classic cars and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, vintage tractors and stationary engines, model exhibits and a wide variety of craft, auto-jumble and food stalls.

Red Row Vintage Rally.

There will also be a silent auction of several vintage transport magazine sets with proceeds going to the MS Society in memory of Alan Thompson.

The rally is completely free entry with donations being collected for Great North Air Ambulance Service, Northumbria Blood Bikes, Rotary International, Blyth Battery and St John Ambulance.

The show opens at 10am and closes at 4pm.