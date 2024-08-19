Vintage rally to return at Druridge Bay Country Park
The Red Row Vintage Club ran the event for 30 years until 2019.
A small group of stalwarts led by renowned blacksmith Stephen Lunn are restarting the rally with a one- day Revival Rally on Sunday, August 25.
As in previous rallies it will showcase all sorts of vintage and classic vehicles. Current show registrations include steam engines, over 100 classic cars and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, vintage tractors and stationary engines, model exhibits and a wide variety of craft, auto-jumble and food stalls.
There will also be a silent auction of several vintage transport magazine sets with proceeds going to the MS Society in memory of Alan Thompson.
The rally is completely free entry with donations being collected for Great North Air Ambulance Service, Northumbria Blood Bikes, Rotary International, Blyth Battery and St John Ambulance.
The show opens at 10am and closes at 4pm.
