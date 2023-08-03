2 . Powburn Show, August 5.

The Powburn Show is a day full of fun and unique competitions, including the Traditional Northern Quoits Competition, the Hill Race and Terrier Racing to name a few. There will also be trade stands in the main marquee and a car boot sale to browse through and find yourself a bargain. The show will take place from 7:30am until 4:30pm. Find out all the details on events, entry fees for visitors and traders and rules on the Powburn Show website. Photo: Jane Coltman