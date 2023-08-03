The children’s school holidays herald the start of village shows that are tradition for many families.
It’s time to start checking your garden produce and practising your dog tricks for the many competitions that these annual village shows bring with them.
Here’s a list to refresh your mind and of some of the events that are coming soon.
Northumberland shows and fayres. Photo: submitted
2. Powburn Show, August 5.
The Powburn Show is a day full of fun and unique competitions, including the Traditional Northern Quoits Competition, the Hill Race and Terrier Racing to name a few. There will also be trade stands in the main marquee and a car boot sale to browse through and find yourself a bargain. The show will take place from 7:30am until 4:30pm. Find out all the details on events, entry fees for visitors and traders and rules on the Powburn Show website. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth Show, August 19
The Warkworth Show on August 19 always attracts lots of visitors. This year will be its 151st year running, meaning the historical show is a must visit if its history is anything to go by. You can see all the details such as competitions information and entry fees on The Warkworth Show website. Photo: contributed.
4. Glendale Show, August 28.
The Glendale Show is known for its agricultural themed shows including, sheep, horses and even alpacas, and always attracts a large crowd of animal lovers. From Giant Aldabra Tortoises and falconry to a stunt display and fair ground, this show is one for the whole family with plenty to keep everyone occupied. The show will take place on Bank Holiday Monday. Find out the details on the Glendale Agricultural Society Website. Photo: Stu Norton