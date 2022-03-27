Pictures from a previous vegan festival.

The Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival, hosted by North East Animal Rights, takes place on Saturday May 14, with a range of hot and cold food, cosmetics, toiletries, gifts and sweets on offer.

The event, the first since the start of the pandemic, will take place at Domain, Northumbria University Students' Union, in Sandyford Road, Newcastle.

Organiser Anna Malia said: “Our event's main aims are firstly to fundraise for our group to help with our advocacy work and support another animal charity, secondly to make veganism accessible to those who are transitioning or curious about this important lifestyle, to help animal charities recruit volunteers and to give our visitors a great day out.

"Our last festival had music as an additional offer but we had such good feedback we decided to increase it and have a packed performance schedule right across the day.

"We have a whole host of traders from cakes and confectionery through to clothing and cosmetics and we also have highly respected animal charities like Viva, Animals Asia and Animal Aid attending and many more.

"It is a family-friendly and dog-friendly event so we are hoping that people come along support us, the traders and performers alike and have a great day out.”

The festival will run from 11am to 3pm and entry is £3.

Anna said the event is close to Haymarket Metro station, Newcastle Central Station, and there is parking nearby.

