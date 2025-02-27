Tynemouth's annual sell-out silent disco returns this summer with three beachside events
Awesome Silent Discos brings three Silent Disco on the Beach events back to King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth over June 20 and 21, including a day family-friendly session.
The family afternoon session on June 21 will feature 90s and 00s classics, kids’ party anthems and Disney favourites, with a fully stocked bar and festival face-painting.
Director, Britta Koerber said: "We’re so excited to bring this iconic event back to King Edward’s Bay."
"It’s become a highlight of the summer calendar, and there’s nothing quite like dancing to your favourite tracks with the beautiful backdrop of the beach and sea. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for another unforgettable weekend."
