A North East silent disco company is returning to the North Tyneside coast for its annual event this summer.

Awesome Silent Discos brings three Silent Disco on the Beach events back to King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth over June 20 and 21, including a day family-friendly session.

The family afternoon session on June 21 will feature 90s and 00s classics, kids’ party anthems and Disney favourites, with a fully stocked bar and festival face-painting.

Director, Britta Koerber said: "We’re so excited to bring this iconic event back to King Edward’s Bay."

Annual silent disco at King Edward's Bay. (Credit: Chris White)

"It’s become a highlight of the summer calendar, and there’s nothing quite like dancing to your favourite tracks with the beautiful backdrop of the beach and sea. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for another unforgettable weekend."

Tickets, which have sold out quickly in previous years, for the evening event will go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 9am. Tickets for the family event go on sale on Saturday, March 1 at 9am.