Tynemouth Sailing Club is inviting the local community to its annual open day offering an introduction to the world of sailing.

This year’s open day on Saturday, April 12 marks the club’s 145th anniversary, celebrating a rich history of sailing on the River Tyne.

Over the decades, Tynemouth has been home to keen sailors of all abilities, and this year, it continues that tradition by offering newcomers the chance to try their hand at dinghy sailing.

Chris Mayes, training principal and chief dinghy instructor at Tynemouth Sailing Club said: “We’re passionate about introducing more people to sailing.

Tynemouth Sailing Club.

“Many of our current members first tried sailing at one of our open days, and now they’re out on the water every week. It’s a fantastic sport that offers challenge, adventure, and community – and our open day is the perfect way to give it a go.”

From 10am to 4pm, visitors can enjoy taster sailing sessions on the River Tyne, explore the club’s facilities, and meet experienced sailors who will be on hand to share their knowledge at Priors Haven.

All equipment and refreshments are provided, and no prior experience is necessary, but attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

The open day also serves as a gateway to Tynemouth Sailing Club’s structured training course, designed for beginners who want to develop their skills and confidence on the water.

The five-day course, running over five Saturdays between May and July, teaches participants to sail in single-handed and double-handed dinghies under expert instruction.