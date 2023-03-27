News you can trust since 1854
Two legged or four legged? There’s something for everybody this Easter with Northumberland Wildlife Trust

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is encouraging people of all ages to make the most of the great outdoors this Easter by taking part in events at three of its nature reserves.

By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read

At Northumberlandia, the wildlife charity will be running two family den building sessions on Tuesday, April 4 and a family mini beast hunt and a tracks and trails hunt on Tuesday, April 11. Downloadable Easter trails are scheduled to run from Good Friday (April 7) through to Bank Holiday Monday (April 10).

And it’s not just humans being offered a great time at the Weetslade Country Park reserve this April.

In addition to the Weetslade Spring Trail which is running between April 2-16, humans of all ages are invited to bring their furry pooches to the Easter Wagtastic Egg Hunt on the site on Good Friday between 10am and 12pm.

Is one of these the Easter Bunny?
    Further up the coast at Druridge Bay, the team at the Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre has been busy organising a bird spotting and bird box making craft session on Thursday, April 6 and a family minibeast hunt and tracks and trails activity on Thursday, April 13.

    Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer said: “There’s something for everybody this Easter, whether you’re arty crafty, have four legs and a tail or just fancy a leisurely stroll in peace and tranquillity.

    To download the trails, book places on an activity or, simply to find out more about what else is on offer, visit nwt.org.uk/events