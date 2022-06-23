Paul, presenter of the BBC’s Flog It!, is inviting visitors to bring along their valuables for valuation on Saturday, July 23.
He will also give a talk on the history of the Bamburgh Castle in the King's Hall and give an insight into his 20 years on Flog It! – a career which began when he was interviewed by BBC Bristol about his passion for oak furniture. The team was so impressed by his natural confidence in front of the camera that he was signed up immediately.
Paul is also one of the experts on the long-running BBC series Antiques Road Trip and its sister series Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.
He said: “I have learned so much. Meeting people in the antiques trade or people who make their living by skills learned over decades is always a treat.”
Tickets are £40 each.