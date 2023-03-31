News you can trust since 1854
Treasures a-plenty at The Alnwick Garden this Easter

The Alnwick Garden is looking for scallywags and swashbucklers this Easter holiday to search for pieces of eight and other lost treasures.

By Ian Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:07 BST

With pirate costumes encouraged, all shipwrecked ‘Matey’s’ must solve the riddles hidden around the garden trail to find the lost treasure, with successful shipmates receiving an activity pack of goodies.

Ruth McGivern, digital marketing officer at The Alnwick Garden, said: “Instead of hunting for eggs this Easter, we wanted to create something different that encourages play, interaction and exploration.

“We welcome children of all ages to get into the spirit of it all and come dressed up, have fun, explore the gardens, and solve the riddles to save their ship and all of its treasures from Long John Silver and his men.

Pirate fun at The Alnwick Garden.
    “Alnwick Ahoy! is a fun and imaginative way to spark intrigue in children to explore their sense of adventure.”

    The annual Easter Duck Race is also returning on April 8 with proceeds going to The Duchess’s High School Trust.

    The ducks cost £2 per entry and there is a chance to win a whole host of prizes including £200 for the winning duck, a year-long family membership to The Alnwick Garden, a meal for two at the Tree House, free entry for four to the Alnwick Beer Festival and much more.

    Alnwick Ahoy! runs from April 1-16 and is free with garden entry. Tickets to the Duck Race can be purchased via the Alnwick Round Table website as well as at The Alnwick Garden between 10am and 11.45am on the day.

    Take on the treasure trail at The Alnwick Garden this Easter.
    Tickets