From bustling favourites to smaller gems, here is a list of eight weekly markets in Northumberland, with a few extras from across the North East.
1. Morpeth Market
Morpeth market runs every Wednesday, as well as a farmers market every first Saturday of the month. Photo: provided
2. Alnwick Market
The popular Alnwick Market Place event takes place on Thursday and Saturday every week. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Blyth Market
The regular market days are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Photo: Peter McCartney
4. Berwick Market
Berwick Market takes place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Photo: Provided
