Top 8 weekly markets in Northumberland and nearby to explore this weekend

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:53 BST
Whether you're after fresh produce, handmade gifts or a weekend wander, markets across Northumberland are packed with local charm.

From bustling favourites to smaller gems, here is a list of eight weekly markets in Northumberland, with a few extras from across the North East.

Morpeth market runs every Wednesday, as well as a farmers market every first Saturday of the month.

1. Morpeth Market

Morpeth market runs every Wednesday, as well as a farmers market every first Saturday of the month.

The popular Alnwick Market Place event takes place on Thursday and Saturday every week.

2. Alnwick Market

The popular Alnwick Market Place event takes place on Thursday and Saturday every week.

The regular market days are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

3. Blyth Market

The regular market days are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Berwick Market takes place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

4. Berwick Market

Berwick Market takes place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

