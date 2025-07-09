Tickets on sale for Alnwick’s 2025 Christmas with Santa visits and quiet sessions

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:16 BST
Tickets have been released for a 2025 Christmas event in Alnwick where families can visit Santa Claus.

Alnwick’s Christmas, which has become hugely popular over the past four years with families across the North East, will take place from November 28 until December 24 this year.

Featuring an outdoor winter wonderland and gingerbread house, the event promises to bring even more magic this year with new activities and attractions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A team of elves greets every child at the entrance, welcoming them with a golden Christmas ticket and checking if they have made it onto the nice list.The highlight of the event is a private grotto visit with Father Christmas.

Alnwick's Christmas.placeholder image
Alnwick's Christmas.

For the first time last year, the team introduced quiet sessions, ran at 50% capacity with music and displays at reduced volume. These sessions are aimed at families with additional needs. Quiet sessions are available on December 19 and December 12.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Related topics:TicketsAlnwickNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice