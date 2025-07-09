Tickets on sale for Alnwick’s 2025 Christmas with Santa visits and quiet sessions
Alnwick’s Christmas, which has become hugely popular over the past four years with families across the North East, will take place from November 28 until December 24 this year.
Featuring an outdoor winter wonderland and gingerbread house, the event promises to bring even more magic this year with new activities and attractions.
A team of elves greets every child at the entrance, welcoming them with a golden Christmas ticket and checking if they have made it onto the nice list.The highlight of the event is a private grotto visit with Father Christmas.
For the first time last year, the team introduced quiet sessions, ran at 50% capacity with music and displays at reduced volume. These sessions are aimed at families with additional needs. Quiet sessions are available on December 19 and December 12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.