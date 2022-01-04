Tickets now on sale for comedian's show at Alnwick Playhouse

Simon Evans will be performing at Alnwick Playhouse in March.

The Work of the Devil was first performed as Dressing for Dinner at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019.

It generated some of the best reviews of Evans’s long career, but his plan to take it on a tour of the UK had to be put off due to the pandemic.

The dates have now been rescheduled however, and Evans is due to appear at the playhouse on March 3. The Work of the Devil was described as “jaw-dropping” by the national comedy website Chortle and “a masterclass” by The Scotsman.

A veteran performer, some of his TV credits include appearances on Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow and Channel 4’s Stand Up for the Week.

He has had five seasons of his BBC Radio 4 series Simon Evans Goes to Market, described by himself as a “witty and insightful take on the comedically unpromising territory of economics”, and the programme is one of the most popular downloads on the Sounds App.

Evans is also a regular on Radio 4’s The News Quiz, and from 1998 to 2002 wrote and hosted eight series of the news satire, The Way It Is.

Away from comedy, he enjoys wine, whisky and classical music, and won Celebrity Mastermind in 2012, with his specialist subject being Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Tickets are £15 and £16 (or £13 and £14 for students) and can be booked online at the Alnwick Playhouse website.