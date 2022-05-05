Tynemouth Food Festival attendees enjoy the sun.

The festival, which is in its tenth year, will take place at Tynemouth Priory & Castle on Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, from 10am to 5pm.

The annual event will see some of the region’s best street food, local market traders, live music and family entertainment.

Food traders confirmed include Fat Hippo, Scream for Pizza, Di Meo’s Ice Cream, Goodtimes Tacos, Acropolis, Redheads Mac’n’Cheese, FlipnFast, Spud Gun Loaded Fries, Cubanos, and many more.

A selection of stalls will be selling locally produced artisan products and gifts and there will also be a festival bar stocking North East craft beers and ciders, alongside special gin and cocktail trailers.

There will be lots of space to sit and listen to live music and some great activities for children including; cooking classes with Fun Little Foodies, craft and messy play sessions with ARTventurers, facepainting, recycling crafts, and drop-in sports sessions.

The festival is an annual event, however, it faced huge disruption and delay in the wake of the Covid pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings.

Advance tickets are available from www.seetickets.com and are priced at £3.50 (plus booking fee) for adults, guaranteeing entry on the day.

Children aged 15 and under are free, when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets will be available on the day from the onsite box office subject to site capacity and are priced at £4 for adults.

The event is organised and funded by North Tyneside Council.