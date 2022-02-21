The Beano, Mastermind and ‘a Scotsman with a grievance’: this week’s 11 quiz questions

The answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating in this quiz mind. However, gloating is allowed this week.

1. Who was the lead singer of The Cure?

2. In which sport is Eve Muirhead, born in Perth in 1990, a leading name?

Eleven quiz questions to try.

3. Who was replaced by Olaf Scholz in December 2021?

4. Who replaced John Humphrys as the presenter of BBC’s Mastermind in 2021?

5. Which two characters from The Beano comic had their names changed to Freddie and Scotty in 2021?

6. Which English author wrote in a 1935 story; “It is never difficult to distinguish between a Scotsman with a grievance and a ray of sunshine”?

7. Which is the highest peak in Africa?

8. Which actor, writer and comedian has been married to Jennifer Saunders since 1985?

9. Who is the current ladies singles champion of both Wimbledon and the Australian Open?

10. In which country is the city of Mandalay?

11. Which Sunderland-born broadcaster is the current host of Desert Island Discs, replacing Kirsty Young in 2018?

Answers

1. Robert Smith 2. Curling 3. Angela Merkel, as Chancellor of Germany 4. Clive Myrie 5. Fatty and Spotty (of the Bash Street Kids) 6. PG Wodehouse 7. Kilimanjaro 8. Ade Edmondson 9. Ashleigh Barty 10. Burma/Myanmar 11. Lauren Laverne

