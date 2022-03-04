Music Wonder Woman and President Wensley Dale: this week’s 11 quiz questions

The answers are below this week’s 11 questions. Will you do any better than last week? Good luck.

1. Who will headline at Glastonbury 2022, one week after his 80th birthday?

2. What is the capital city of Nepal?

3. Which former leader of the Conservative Party resigned as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in 2016?

4. Which rodent and BBC children’s television character has friends called Scratchy, Zoomer and President Wensley Dale?

5. Which quiz show host inherited the estate of his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, in 2014? He died in 2022.

6. Which English city has areas called Seacroft, Armley and Garforth?

7. What was opened in Marne-la-Vallée, 20 miles from the centre of Paris in 1992?

8. In the Islamic faith, what is the Qibla?

9. Which Israeli actress starred in the 2017 film Wonder Woman?

10. Described as ‘the worst substitution ever’, who came on as a substitute goalkeeper for Chelsea against Liverpool in the 2022 EFL Cup final, conceded all 11 penalties in the shoot-out, before missing the decisive penalty himself?

11. In 2006 who won the Ukrainian version of Strictly Come Dancing?

Answers

1. Paul McCartney 2. Kathmandu 3. Iain Duncan Smith 4. Rastamouse 5. Bamber Gascoigne 6. Leeds 7. Disneyland Paris 8. The direction of Mecca 9. Gal Gadot 10. Kepa Arrizabalaga 11. Volodymyr Zelensky, now President of Ukraine

