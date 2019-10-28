Check out this list of things to do over half term.

Things to do in October half term: 13 ideas to keep the children occupied in the North East this week

October half term has arrived but you may be stuck for ideas to keep the children busy.

By Faye Dixon
Monday, 28th October 2019, 12:13 pm
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 4:34 pm

You have a full week to find fun things to do and here is our list of what you could get up to across the North East.

1. Last chance to see Elmer sculptures

It's your last chance to hunt for the sculptures in Elmer's Great North Parade. Find the 50 large sculptures and 114 smaller ones across Gateshead, Sunderland, Newcastle and North Tyneside until November 1.

2. Lights out in Sunderland

Head to Mackies Corner to see the giant inflated tentacles and then enjoy the Sunderland Lights Out event from Friday, October 25 until Sunday, November 3 with a Halloween parade, a creatures trail and a trick-or-treat trail.

3. Dragon Day

Jarrow ‘s Viking Centre will be hosting a ‘dragons day’ on October 31 featuring knights, maidens and a robotic dragon which is 7ft tall and 16ins long.

4. Glass art

From Monday, October 28 to Thursday, October 31 watch the glass blowing demonstrations at Sunderland's National Glass Centre as glass blowers create a glass pumpkin for Halloween.

