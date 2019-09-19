These are the 14 North East restaurants that made it into the Good Food Guide 2020
The Waitrose-sponsored Good Food Guide 2020 has been published - and it contains 14 entries from across the North East.
By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 11:38 am
All the pubs, cafes and restaurants on the list have been chosen on the basis of value, hospitality, quality and creativity:
-Latimers seafood, Whitburn, Tyne and Wear
-Hjem, Wall, Northumberland
-Bouchon Bistrot, Hexam, Northumberland
-The Barrasford Arms, Barrasford, Northumberland
-The Rat inn, Anick, Northumberland
-Audela, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland
-The Ship Inn, Low Newton-by-the-Sea, Northumberland
-The Feathers Inn, Hedley on the Hill, Northumberland
-Colmans, South Shields
-The Staith House, North Shields, Tyne and Wear
-The Roxburgh, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
-Riley’s Fish Shack, Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear
-Eslington Villa, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
-Trakol, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear