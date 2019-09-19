These are the 14 North East restaurants that made it into the Good Food Guide 2020

The Waitrose-sponsored Good Food Guide 2020 has been published - and it contains 14 entries from across the North East.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 11:38 am
The Roxburgh

All the pubs, cafes and restaurants on the list have been chosen on the basis of value, hospitality, quality and creativity:

-Latimers seafood, Whitburn, Tyne and Wear

-Hjem, Wall, Northumberland

Audela

-Bouchon Bistrot, Hexam, Northumberland

-The Barrasford Arms, Barrasford, Northumberland

-The Rat inn, Anick, Northumberland

-Audela, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Colmans

-The Ship Inn, Low Newton-by-the-Sea, Northumberland

-The Feathers Inn, Hedley on the Hill, Northumberland

-Colmans, South Shields

-The Staith House, North Shields, Tyne and Wear

-The Roxburgh, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

-Riley’s Fish Shack, Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

-Eslington Villa, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

-Trakol, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear