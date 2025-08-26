2 . Auction at The Maltings

Ahead of redevelopment, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is holding a one-off on-site auction at its Eastern Lane venue on Saturday, August 30. A wide variety of items go under the hammer, ranging from furniture and equipment to theatrical odds and ends. All proceeds from the auction will be reinvested directly into The Maltings’ artistic programme during the decant period and in the lead-up to the opening of its new venue. Item viewings will take place on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 August, between 12–2pm, at the Eastern Lane venue. For more information and to download the auction catalogue, registration, or commission bid forms, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/maltings-auction Photo: Submitted