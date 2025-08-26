A range of activities and events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place in the county this week.
1. Lindisfarne Festival 2025
After a turbulent few months, the festival confirmed its full return to the Northumberland coast for 2025 earlier this summer and there has been a lot of support from the public. Taking place from August 28 to August 30 on the scenic grounds of Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, the headline line-up features Doves, Armand Van Helden, Jamie Webster, The Waterboys and Hawkwind. Pictured are The Vaccines at last year's festival. Photo: Lindisfarne Festival
2. Auction at The Maltings
Ahead of redevelopment, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is holding a one-off on-site auction at its Eastern Lane venue on Saturday, August 30. A wide variety of items go under the hammer, ranging from furniture and equipment to theatrical odds and ends. All proceeds from the auction will be reinvested directly into The Maltings’ artistic programme during the decant period and in the lead-up to the opening of its new venue. Item viewings will take place on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 August, between 12–2pm, at the Eastern Lane venue. For more information and to download the auction catalogue, registration, or commission bid forms, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/maltings-auction Photo: Submitted
3. Woodhorn Museum
The locations for summer holiday fun at Woodhorn Museum include the Pop Up Ashington Group Hut. The current activity there, running until August 31, is called 'What's in your Bait Box?' What can you create to go inside your miner’s bait box? Using the materials provided, collage over the drawing of the miner then decide what food your miner will eat for his dinner and create it. Photo: Colin Davison
4. The North East Dog Festival
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at The North East Dog Festival, which is taking place on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31 at the scenic Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland. Whether you are a dog lover, thinking of getting a dog, or just looking for a fun-filled weekend, this festival has something for everyone. Picture from last year's festival. Photo: Ben Heward