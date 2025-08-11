A range of activities and events for all ages are happening in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place in the county this week.
1. Gay Day
A day of pride, celebration and unforgettable runways awaits on Sunday, August 17 as Mr Gay GB and Mx Drag GB will once again be held at The Alnwick Garden. Categories and catwalks begin from 1pm. Picture from last year's event. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Warkworth Show
In its 153rd instalment, the show will be held within the historic Warkworth Castle, courtyard and grounds on Saturday, August 16. Organisers are hoping to have over 1,000 exhibition entries and there are attractions for children. Gates open at 10am. Picture from last year's show: Lucker and Bamburgh Willow Weavers demonstrated the art of willow weaving. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Ashington Library
A Storytime session is taking place on Tuesday, August 12 from 10am. Aimed at children from 2+ this lively and engaging session gives children and their grown up the opportunity to explore a new book each week and have some hands-on fun with a creative craft activity. The library is located within Ashington Leisure Centre. Photo: Submitted
4. Morpeth Markets
As well as the weekly Wednesday market, the next Street Food Market in Morpeth is taking place on Saturday, August 16. Pictured are Lottie Thompson, left, and Coun Rachael Hogg at a Wednesday market. Photo: Submitted