Sarah Hastings, whose family own the 400-acre working farm and holiday accommodation business, has squashed in a bumper load of pumpkin fun along with a spooktacular Halloween Trail for families.

Orange revellers can go pumpkin picking and carving in the Festival Craft Tent where other activities like web weaving and storytelling will be taking place along with fairground rides, a haunted maze, face painting and ghoulishly good hot food.

Prepare for a scare alongside the pumpkin fun with a haunted Halloween trail winding through woodland with ghostly props made by Sarah’s mother, artist Julie Gregory, which will delight even the smallest goblin or ghoul.

Arthur Priestley, Oswald Johnson-Gregory and Augustus Johnson-Gregory. Picture: Stuart Boulton

Mum of two Sarah said: “I set up a Halloween trail during lockdown for the kids and they loved it, which is where the idea came from. It’s taken off from there. As they say, go big or gourd home! It’s gone down a treat with families already and we’re looking forward to more Halloween fun to come.”

Springhill Pumpkin Festival and Halloween Trail is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays this month and on Monday and Tuesday, October 30 and 31.