News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

The Seahouses farm that’s got it all fright this Halloween

Pumpkin season is upon us. And if you’re looking for a gourd day out head to Springhill Farm near Seahouses where a festival dedicated to pumpkins is taking place this month.
By Ian Smith
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sarah Hastings, whose family own the 400-acre working farm and holiday accommodation business, has squashed in a bumper load of pumpkin fun along with a spooktacular Halloween Trail for families.

Orange revellers can go pumpkin picking and carving in the Festival Craft Tent where other activities like web weaving and storytelling will be taking place along with fairground rides, a haunted maze, face painting and ghoulishly good hot food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prepare for a scare alongside the pumpkin fun with a haunted Halloween trail winding through woodland with ghostly props made by Sarah’s mother, artist Julie Gregory, which will delight even the smallest goblin or ghoul.

Arthur Priestley, Oswald Johnson-Gregory and Augustus Johnson-Gregory. Picture: Stuart BoultonArthur Priestley, Oswald Johnson-Gregory and Augustus Johnson-Gregory. Picture: Stuart Boulton
Arthur Priestley, Oswald Johnson-Gregory and Augustus Johnson-Gregory. Picture: Stuart Boulton
Most Popular

    Mum of two Sarah said: “I set up a Halloween trail during lockdown for the kids and they loved it, which is where the idea came from. It’s taken off from there. As they say, go big or gourd home! It’s gone down a treat with families already and we’re looking forward to more Halloween fun to come.”

    Springhill Pumpkin Festival and Halloween Trail is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays this month and on Monday and Tuesday, October 30 and 31.

    Other pumpkin-themed attractions include the Alnwick Pumpkin Patch at Broxfield Farm and The Oxford Farm Pumpkin Patch, near Berwick. Both are open on weekends and on October 30-31, 10am to 3pm.

    Related topics:Seahouses