The Northumberland Arms in Felton to collaborate with flower arranging experts for Mother's Day event
On Monday, March 10, The Northumberland Arms is joining forces with flower arranging experts from Widdrington-based The Flower Haus to hold Flowers for Mothers, a bouquet making workshop.
Each guest will learn how to make their own, hand-tied bouquet of spring flowers to take home and they will also enjoy lunch in the venue’s Garden Room restaurant overlooking the River Coquet.
The workshop begins at 10am with an arrival glass of prosecco before florist Kaity Nellis demonstrates how to prepare flowers for arranging, how to place them to best effect and how to tie and wrap them so they are ready to be gifted.
Kaity said: “I only use seasonal, fresh flowers and I’ll be on hand to help each person create a bouquet they can truly be proud of.”
Vanessa Charlton, guest relations at Northumberland Arms, said: “Although the event was very much created with mums and their adult daughters or sons in mind, it’s open to all adults who would like to learn to make a professional bouquet for a much-loved family member
“Everyone knows that gifts made with care, time and love are the very best kind and, by including prosecco and lunch, we hope guests will make memories as well as bouquets.”
Flowers for Mothers is the first of a series of monthly events planned at Northumberland Arms, with bookings also being taken now for a luxury Easter egg moulding workshop with Davenport Chocolates on April 14.
To book, call the Northumberland Arms on 01670 787370.
