A range of events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place over the next four weeks.
1. Etal Show
As one of the oldest shows in the county, Etal Show will take place on Sunday, September 7. Gates open from noon. Photo: Etal Show
2. Music at Belsay Hall
Those who go along to Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens this Sunday, September 7, can enjoy an afternoon of live music from the east with Bollywood strings. Bring your chairs or blankets. Performances will start at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Al and Kai’s Faboo News in Blyth
Offbeat news duo Al and Kai (with their less-furry Mom) are bringing their YouTube show Faboo News to life in Ridley Park. Experience the frantic fun live this Saturday and/or Sunday. It is free to attend, no booking necessary, and the show starts at 11am on both days. Photo: Collette Knowles
4. Ingram Show
The Ingram Show will be held on Saturday, September 13, gates open at 10.30am, and it is a great example of a small and traditional country event. Photo: Len Smith