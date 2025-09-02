The Sixteen are part of the line-up for this year's Hexham Abbey Festival of Music & Arts.placeholder image
The Sixteen are part of the line-up for this year's Hexham Abbey Festival of Music & Arts.

The month ahead in Northumberland: Range of shows and events in September

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 18:02 BST
The school holidays may have finished, but September still has plenty to offer as a number of shows across the county are taking place this month and music concerts also feature.

A range of events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is taking place over the next four weeks.

As one of the oldest shows in the county, Etal Show will take place on Sunday, September 7. Gates open from noon.

1. Etal Show

As one of the oldest shows in the county, Etal Show will take place on Sunday, September 7. Gates open from noon. Photo: Etal Show

Photo Sales
Those who go along to Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens this Sunday, September 7, can enjoy an afternoon of live music from the east with Bollywood strings. Bring your chairs or blankets. Performances will start at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

2. Music at Belsay Hall

Those who go along to Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens this Sunday, September 7, can enjoy an afternoon of live music from the east with Bollywood strings. Bring your chairs or blankets. Performances will start at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Offbeat news duo Al and Kai (with their less-furry Mom) are bringing their YouTube show Faboo News to life in Ridley Park. Experience the frantic fun live this Saturday and/or Sunday. It is free to attend, no booking necessary, and the show starts at 11am on both days.

3. Al and Kai’s Faboo News in Blyth

Offbeat news duo Al and Kai (with their less-furry Mom) are bringing their YouTube show Faboo News to life in Ridley Park. Experience the frantic fun live this Saturday and/or Sunday. It is free to attend, no booking necessary, and the show starts at 11am on both days. Photo: Collette Knowles

Photo Sales
The Ingram Show will be held on Saturday, September 13, gates open at 10.30am, and it is a great example of a small and traditional country event.

4. Ingram Show

The Ingram Show will be held on Saturday, September 13, gates open at 10.30am, and it is a great example of a small and traditional country event. Photo: Len Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice