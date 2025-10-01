A range of events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is happening over the next four weeks.
1. Exhibition in Berwick
A ‘Borderlines’ exhibition is taking place at Artoluso on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5. Three artists (Susie Wright, Alizon Bennet and Wendy Helps) are using the gallery space on Church Street for the pop-up exhibition, which will include paintings, prints, works on paper, sculpture and mobiles exploring the idea of borders, crossing borders, borderlines and liminal space. Photo: Contributed
2. Ageing Well information fair
This year's event at Morpeth Town Hall will take place on Wednesday, October 15. Various groups and organisations of interest to seniors and their families, many of whom have participated before, will be present. The fair area will be open to the public from 10am to 2pm. Photo: Andrew Coulson
3. Alwinton Show
Alwinton Show in Northumberland National Park will take place on Saturday, October 11. Photo: Alncom
4. Bamburgh Castle
Get hands-on with some amazing creatures during the Castle Critters event at the popular attraction on Thursday, October 30 (11am to 3pm) hosted by the team from ZooLab, an ethical and sustainable animal encounter experience. Photo: Jane Coltman