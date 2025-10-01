A photograph from last year's Alwinton Show.placeholder image
A photograph from last year's Alwinton Show.

The month ahead in Northumberland: Final show of year and other events in October

By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:03 BST
October has plenty to offer across the county such as a show, exhibitions and activities during half term at the end of the month.

A range of events for all ages are being held in Northumberland and we have put together a selection of what is happening over the next four weeks.

A ‘Borderlines’ exhibition is taking place at Artoluso on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5. Three artists (Susie Wright, Alizon Bennet and Wendy Helps) are using the gallery space on Church Street for the pop-up exhibition, which will include paintings, prints, works on paper, sculpture and mobiles exploring the idea of borders, crossing borders, borderlines and liminal space.

1. Exhibition in Berwick

A ‘Borderlines’ exhibition is taking place at Artoluso on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5. Three artists (Susie Wright, Alizon Bennet and Wendy Helps) are using the gallery space on Church Street for the pop-up exhibition, which will include paintings, prints, works on paper, sculpture and mobiles exploring the idea of borders, crossing borders, borderlines and liminal space. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
This year's event at Morpeth Town Hall will take place on Wednesday, October 15. Various groups and organisations of interest to seniors and their families, many of whom have participated before, will be present. The fair area will be open to the public from 10am to 2pm.

2. Ageing Well information fair

This year's event at Morpeth Town Hall will take place on Wednesday, October 15. Various groups and organisations of interest to seniors and their families, many of whom have participated before, will be present. The fair area will be open to the public from 10am to 2pm. Photo: Andrew Coulson

Photo Sales
Alwinton Show in Northumberland National Park will take place on Saturday, October 11.

3. Alwinton Show

Alwinton Show in Northumberland National Park will take place on Saturday, October 11. Photo: Alncom

Photo Sales
Get hands-on with some amazing creatures during the Castle Critters event at the popular attraction on Thursday, October 30 (11am to 3pm) hosted by the team from ZooLab, an ethical and sustainable animal encounter experience.

4. Bamburgh Castle

Get hands-on with some amazing creatures during the Castle Critters event at the popular attraction on Thursday, October 30 (11am to 3pm) hosted by the team from ZooLab, an ethical and sustainable animal encounter experience. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice