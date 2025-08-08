The Lionesses Roar: meet the Geordie Lionesses event at prestigious venue
Christine Knox and Aran Embleton became England players after the FA lifted the ban on women’s football in 1971: Christine in the 1970s and 80s and Aran in the millennium.
The incredible European championship-winning Lionesses of today stand on the shoulders of pioneering players like Christine and Aran, as well as the selfless WW1 female football superstars like Bella Reay, Mary Lyons and Winnie McKenna.
The exciting talk-in will be hosted by Jane Harker, co-producer of the hit play Wor Bella – https://www.worbella.co.uk
Christine became the first Geordie Lioness of the new era. Playing for Wallsend Ladies, Whitley Bay Ladies and North Shields Ladies, Christine won ten England caps in the 1970s and 1980s – https://www.worbella.co.uk/christine-knox
Aran, 44, was the first millennial Geordie Lioness. Gaining four England caps, she played for Blyth Spartans, Sunderland Ladies and Doncaster Belles in her illustrious career – https://www.worbella.co.uk/aran-embleton-copy
Jane explained: “Christine and Aran, like the WW1 women footballers, are unsung great; female pioneers of the beautiful game.
“We’ll hear how they fought against hardships and terrible prejudices to play the game they love and succeed!”
The event includes Q&As. All ages are encouraged to attend.
The Lionesses Roar: Meet the Geordie Lionesses takes place on Friday, September 12 from 6pm. Tickets cost only £5 and can be obtained via the Lit & Phil on 0191 232 0192 or online at https://www.litandphil.org.uk/event/the-lionesses-roar-an-evening-with-christine-knox-and-aran-embleton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.