The Lionesses Roar: meet the Geordie Lionesses event at prestigious venue

An evening with two Geordie ex-England football stars will be held on Friday, September 12 at the prestigious Lit & Phil in Westgate Road, Newcastle.

Christine Knox and Aran Embleton became England players after the FA lifted the ban on women’s football in 1971: Christine in the 1970s and 80s and Aran in the millennium.

The incredible European championship-winning Lionesses of today stand on the shoulders of pioneering players like Christine and Aran, as well as the selfless WW1 female football superstars like Bella Reay, Mary Lyons and Winnie McKenna.

The exciting talk-in will be hosted by Jane Harker, co-producer of the hit play Wor Bella – https://www.worbella.co.uk

Aran Embleton holding an England cap. Picture courtesy of Aran Embleton.

Christine became the first Geordie Lioness of the new era. Playing for Wallsend Ladies, Whitley Bay Ladies and North Shields Ladies, Christine won ten England caps in the 1970s and 1980s – https://www.worbella.co.uk/christine-knox

Aran, 44, was the first millennial Geordie Lioness. Gaining four England caps, she played for Blyth Spartans, Sunderland Ladies and Doncaster Belles in her illustrious career – https://www.worbella.co.uk/aran-embleton-copy

Jane explained: “Christine and Aran, like the WW1 women footballers, are unsung great; female pioneers of the beautiful game.

“We’ll hear how they fought against hardships and terrible prejudices to play the game they love and succeed!”

The event includes Q&As. All ages are encouraged to attend.

The Lionesses Roar: Meet the Geordie Lionesses takes place on Friday, September 12 from 6pm. Tickets cost only £5 and can be obtained via the Lit & Phil on 0191 232 0192 or online at https://www.litandphil.org.uk/event/the-lionesses-roar-an-evening-with-christine-knox-and-aran-embleton