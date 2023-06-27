The What A Wonderful World (WaWW) Festival debuted proper in 2022 when leading entertainers and climate experts converged on Alnwick Playhouse and Alnwick Garden to put a creative spin on securing a sustainable future.

And this year organisers have built on its success by assembling a cast of performers, artists, panellists and thought leaders who share a passion for saving our planet.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the amazing world we live on and to learn how each and every one of us can do our bit to safeguard this planet,” said WaWW’s co-director Liz Anderson. “It’s our only possible living space and a place we need to protect.”

Co-founder Alistair Anderson introducing the 2022 event.

Highlights on Saturday, July 1 include ‘Watershed — Journey of a River and Journey of an Activist’ which will explore the challenging journeys ahead if we are to establish a sustainable future.

On Saturday evening Damian Cruden (Alnwick Playhouse) will be joined by Paul Brannen (Visiting Professor of Innovation and Enterprise at Newcastle University), Chi Onwurah MP (Shadow Minister for Science, Research and Digital), Aidan Harrison (retired local farmer) and student activist Tamara Ullyart for a debate and Q&A session.

A highlight on Sunday, July 2 at 1.30pm is ‘Deep Dive into Water’ with Karen Daglish, project manager of Stronger Shores which is working to make British coastlines and communities stronger in the face of flooding coastal erosion and climate change.

The weekend closes with music at The Alnwick Garden from 2pm. Usual entry fees apply.

Karen Daglish of Stronger Shores.