The Alnwick Garden to host a Bank Holiday Bonanza to see off the school summer holidays with a bang

The Alnwick Garden is putting on a Bank Holiday Bonanza for one day only.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Grand Cascade, the event on Monday, August 25 will feature a lively line up of entertainment designed to make the end of the summer holidays truly unforgettable.

With a circus workshop, children can try their hands at juggling, plate spinning, or watch in awe at the stilt walkers on site.

There will be a Bubbleologist dazzling guests with weird and wonderful shapes, a rubber duck race at 2pm with prizes for the winners, a Total Wipeout challenge and bouncy castle, a final blow-out with the popular water pistol fight at 11am and 2pm, and so much more.

Head of Marketing, Ian McAllister said: “This is our way of seeing off the school summer holidays with a bang.

“We know how special these last days of the holidays are for families, and we wanted to create an experience like no other – one that brings everyone together for one last day of fun before the school term begins.”

The Bank Holiday Bonanza is included with standard Garden admission, and guests are encouraged to bring towels, a change of clothes, and their best aim for the water pistol battles.