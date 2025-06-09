The Alnwick Garden launches ‘Summer of Play’ with water fights, giant game and scavenger hunts

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST

The Alnwick Garden announces a ‘summer long water fight’ as part of a holiday lineup of family-friendly activities.

As part of its ‘Summer of Play’, The Garden is introducing water fights, scavenger hunts, and 20 giant hand-crafted garden games – some of which stand at six-feet-tall.

Mark Brassell, chief executive at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We’re delighted to introduce our Summer of Play - a campaign all about encouraging visitors to have fun and embrace their inner child.

“We’re hosting a summer-long water fight, complete with water pistols and refill points across The Garden, which is always a big hit with visitors, young and old.

'Summer of Play' at The Alnwick Garden

"Combined with the interactive water features in our Serpent Garden and iconic Grand Cascade, we suggest you pack a picnic, bring a towel and get ready for a full day of fun.”

The ‘Summer of Play’ will begin on Saturday, July 19 and continue until schools return on Monday, September 1. Tickets can be booked here.

