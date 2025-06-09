The Alnwick Garden launches ‘Summer of Play’ with water fights, giant game and scavenger hunts
As part of its ‘Summer of Play’, The Garden is introducing water fights, scavenger hunts, and 20 giant hand-crafted garden games – some of which stand at six-feet-tall.
Mark Brassell, chief executive at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We’re delighted to introduce our Summer of Play - a campaign all about encouraging visitors to have fun and embrace their inner child.
“We’re hosting a summer-long water fight, complete with water pistols and refill points across The Garden, which is always a big hit with visitors, young and old.
"Combined with the interactive water features in our Serpent Garden and iconic Grand Cascade, we suggest you pack a picnic, bring a towel and get ready for a full day of fun.”
