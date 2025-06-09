The Alnwick Garden announces a ‘summer long water fight’ as part of a holiday lineup of family-friendly activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its ‘Summer of Play’, The Garden is introducing water fights, scavenger hunts, and 20 giant hand-crafted garden games – some of which stand at six-feet-tall.

Mark Brassell, chief executive at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We’re delighted to introduce our Summer of Play - a campaign all about encouraging visitors to have fun and embrace their inner child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hosting a summer-long water fight, complete with water pistols and refill points across The Garden, which is always a big hit with visitors, young and old.

'Summer of Play' at The Alnwick Garden

"Combined with the interactive water features in our Serpent Garden and iconic Grand Cascade, we suggest you pack a picnic, bring a towel and get ready for a full day of fun.”

The ‘Summer of Play’ will begin on Saturday, July 19 and continue until schools return on Monday, September 1. Tickets can be booked here.