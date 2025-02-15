Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alnwick Garden is hosting a ‘Bravery in the Garden’ trail over the school half term holidays.

The trail explores the story of the heroic Grace Darling, who lived on the Farne Islands.

From February 19, visitors to The Garden will receive a trail card to navigate them on a self-guided adventure around the grounds, inspired by Grace Darling's heroic deeds. Completing a series of puzzles and riddles, guests can test their bravery and wit as they complete the trail.

The event has been inspired by Alnwick Story Fest’s 2025 theme of ‘Tides, Times and Troubles,’ which will welcome a stellar line-up of different authors, poets, illustrators and creatives, some of whom will be based at The Garden.

Half term fun at The Alnwick Garden.

Head of Marketing at The Alnwick Garden, Ian McAllister, said: "We are proud to honour the legacy of Grace Darling through this interactive half-term bravery trail. Our aim is to inspire courage and resilience in all who participate, whilst they have fun exploring The Alnwick Garden in a new way.”

Lilidorei is also launching a half-term special from February 19 to March 6.

Titled ‘The Brave Little Lilidorain', the event is also in keeping with Alnwick Story Fest’s theme. It will see little visitors exploring the magical village of Lilidorei and using their imaginations to complete a story with the help of the Secret Keepers.

Children under 16 can attend The Alnwick Garden (up to four children) free with a paying adult. Alternatively, guests can visit both The Garden and Lilidorei with the combined ticket for £22 per adult, and £16.50 per child (3-16 years old).