Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cutting-edge trail features the garden’s mascot, Reg the Hedge, taking children and families on a bewitching adventure throughout the beautiful gardens hosted by the let’sARgo app.

Its creator, MAADigital, was commissioned by The Alnwick Garden as a direct result of the work it did with Sunderland Software City (SSC) at its TechNExt festival in June, which introduced the innovative technology company to the visitor attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children and their families can follow a map on their smartphones or tablets, which blends the digital world with the physical, enabling them to guide Reg the Hedge on a thrilling Halloween adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Halloween trail at The Alnwick Garden runs until November 5.

Most Popular

They will encounter poisonous ingredients, spooky spiders, and other Halloween-themed visuals brought to life through AR, making their garden visit an interactive journey where they can earn rewards for completing the task.

Alnwick Garden brand manager Fiona Mitcheson said: "The aim of this AR Poisonous Potion Halloween trail was not just to entertain families this autumn but also to demonstrate the incredible potential of digital technology and how it can be creatively integrated into visitor attractions such as The Alnwick Garden.

“It’s really exciting to be able to offer something so unique and the combination of the stunning gardens, the magic of augmented reality, and good old-fashioned fun is sure to be a big hit with our young digital explorers this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through clever integration of technology, the trail also aims to make learning about nature engaging for children.

Children of St Paul’s Primary School enjoying the first AR Halloween Trail around The Alnwick Garden.

Vicky Hunter, account manager at MAADigital, said: "By using AR technology, we've transformed the magnificent Alnwick Garden into an immersive Halloween wonderland. Families will be able to interact with the sights and sounds of the garden in an entirely new way, making it an incredibly exciting, memorable, and educational experience.”

Guests can simply download the app or pick up a trail card and follow the clues.