Berwick Rotary Club are holding their annual Christmas market this Sunday, the 8th December, between 11am and 4pm. Held in the heart of town on Marygate, this seasonal market is the perfect spot for picking up unique Christmas gifts, enjoying seasonal produce, and warming up with hot food at the variety of stalls. Santa Claus will also make a guest appearance for little ones in the town hall.placeholder image
Berwick Rotary Club are holding their annual Christmas market this Sunday, the 8th December, between 11am and 4pm. Held in the heart of town on Marygate, this seasonal market is the perfect spot for picking up unique Christmas gifts, enjoying seasonal produce, and warming up with hot food at the variety of stalls. Santa Claus will also make a guest appearance for little ones in the town hall.

The 10 most festive places to visit in Northumberland this Christmas period

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Dec 2024, 18:06 BST
Northumberland is home to some of the most cosy locations and festive activities for a December day out.

Here are ten spots you should visit this year...

Full of deep history and character, Bamburgh castle is a huge tourist attraction all year round. This year, they're hosting their unique event - A Christmas Through Time, a 'dazzling winter wonderland adventure' created by award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber. Visitors can meet characters from Christmases past and present, hear festive tales and and see viking sails below shimmering Northern Lights.

1. Bamburgh Castle

Full of deep history and character, Bamburgh castle is a huge tourist attraction all year round. This year, they're hosting their unique event - A Christmas Through Time, a 'dazzling winter wonderland adventure' created by award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber. Visitors can meet characters from Christmases past and present, hear festive tales and and see viking sails below shimmering Northern Lights. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Woodhorn Museum are hosting their very own festive tales experience - perfect for families with small children. Running every weekend in the run-up to Christmas, the 30 minute group experience allows visitors to enjoy a festive story time session before having your photograph taken with Santa himself and receiving a lovely gift.

2. Woodhorn Museum: Festive Tales

Woodhorn Museum are hosting their very own festive tales experience - perfect for families with small children. Running every weekend in the run-up to Christmas, the 30 minute group experience allows visitors to enjoy a festive story time session before having your photograph taken with Santa himself and receiving a lovely gift. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Belsay Hall, medieval castle and gardens are also hosting a range of Christmas activities. From wreath making, to a children's Christmas quest with exciting stories and activities, and meeting Santa Claus, this is a great spot for festivities.

3. Belsay Hall: Wreath making and a Christmas quest

Belsay Hall, medieval castle and gardens are also hosting a range of Christmas activities. From wreath making, to a children's Christmas quest with exciting stories and activities, and meeting Santa Claus, this is a great spot for festivities. Photo: Graeme Peacock

Photo Sales
National Trusts, Wallington Hall boasts magical Christmas decorations, live music and the chance to see Magnificence, the reindeer pulling the 'Wallington sleigh'. The hall offers something for both adults and children, with festive afternoon teas, Christmas shopping, craft workshops and more, from Sunday to Tuesdays up until the big day.

4. Wallington Hall

National Trusts, Wallington Hall boasts magical Christmas decorations, live music and the chance to see Magnificence, the reindeer pulling the 'Wallington sleigh'. The hall offers something for both adults and children, with festive afternoon teas, Christmas shopping, craft workshops and more, from Sunday to Tuesdays up until the big day. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice