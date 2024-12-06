Here are ten spots you should visit this year...
1. Bamburgh Castle
Full of deep history and character, Bamburgh castle is a huge tourist attraction all year round. This year, they're hosting their unique event - A Christmas Through Time, a 'dazzling winter wonderland adventure' created by award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber. Visitors can meet characters from Christmases past and present, hear festive tales and and see viking sails below shimmering Northern Lights. Photo: Google
2. Woodhorn Museum: Festive Tales
Woodhorn Museum are hosting their very own festive tales experience - perfect for families with small children. Running every weekend in the run-up to Christmas, the 30 minute group experience allows visitors to enjoy a festive story time session before having your photograph taken with Santa himself and receiving a lovely gift. Photo: Google
3. Belsay Hall: Wreath making and a Christmas quest
Belsay Hall, medieval castle and gardens are also hosting a range of Christmas activities. From wreath making, to a children's Christmas quest with exciting stories and activities, and meeting Santa Claus, this is a great spot for festivities. Photo: Graeme Peacock
4. Wallington Hall
National Trusts, Wallington Hall boasts magical Christmas decorations, live music and the chance to see Magnificence, the reindeer pulling the 'Wallington sleigh'. The hall offers something for both adults and children, with festive afternoon teas, Christmas shopping, craft workshops and more, from Sunday to Tuesdays up until the big day. Photo: Google