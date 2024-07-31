Tandem try-out session organised as club gears up for visit to Alnwick
Every year the club organises several rallies to give members the chance to explore new areas.
“The countryside around Alnwick looks like a wonderful and quiet area for exploring on two wheels,” said Peter Weeks, publicity officer for the UK Tandem Club.
"There are plenty of cycle tracks and off-road paths as well as quiet country lanes to explore.
"We have visited many corners of the UK for our rallies and this year we look forward to touring in Northumberland.”
The club is hosting a family try-a-tandem event on Wednesday, August 14 at Alnwick Rugby Club from 10am onwards. There will be various models of tandem to try out, including some kiddyback tandems which are sized for an adult with a child. There will be help and advice from club members and short rides to try out.
