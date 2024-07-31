Tandem try-out session organised as club gears up for visit to Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
More than 200 tandem cyclists of all ages will be based at Alnwick Rugby Club for the UK Tandem Club’s 2024 National Rally from August 10-17.

Every year the club organises several rallies to give members the chance to explore new areas.

“The countryside around Alnwick looks like a wonderful and quiet area for exploring on two wheels,” said Peter Weeks, publicity officer for the UK Tandem Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are plenty of cycle tracks and off-road paths as well as quiet country lanes to explore.

The UK Tandem Club is coming to Alnwick.The UK Tandem Club is coming to Alnwick.
The UK Tandem Club is coming to Alnwick.

"We have visited many corners of the UK for our rallies and this year we look forward to touring in Northumberland.”

The club is hosting a family try-a-tandem event on Wednesday, August 14 at Alnwick Rugby Club from 10am onwards. There will be various models of tandem to try out, including some kiddyback tandems which are sized for an adult with a child. There will be help and advice from club members and short rides to try out.

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.