More than 200 tandem cyclists of all ages will be based at Alnwick Rugby Club for the UK Tandem Club’s 2024 National Rally from August 10-17.

Every year the club organises several rallies to give members the chance to explore new areas.

“The countryside around Alnwick looks like a wonderful and quiet area for exploring on two wheels,” said Peter Weeks, publicity officer for the UK Tandem Club.

"There are plenty of cycle tracks and off-road paths as well as quiet country lanes to explore.

"We have visited many corners of the UK for our rallies and this year we look forward to touring in Northumberland.”