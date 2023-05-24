The committee behind the show have been working hard behind the scenes to make the community show better than ever before.

On Saturday, September 2, the public will be welcomed into Vyner Park to browse a selection of homegrown and homemade goods and enjoy the entertainment planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the show costs £5 per head, but a majority of activities are then free including face painting, bouncy castles and slides, laser quest, climbing wall and archery.

Swarland and Newton on the Moor show is set to return this year.

Most Popular

Also providing entertainment is Blyth Battery, a classic car show, Alnwick Playhouse band and the dog show which has been the most popular aspect of the day in recent years.

There will also be a range of activities that come with a small fee including tombolas, a barbecue, a cake stall, Morwick Icecream and a selection of stalls held by small local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from Nelson’s at the Park cafe, the show committee have been gifted all profits from show day, which contributes towards the running costs.

If there is any cash left over, the committee make financial donations to nearby community groups. Last year, Swarland Primary School, a Brownies club and Swarland Village Hall benifited.

Alison Cowen, joint chair of the show, said: “We’re very much a community. Each year it is so nice to see people who you’ve not seen since the previous show.

"The committee work hard to plan the show but it wouldn’t be the same without the local businesses who join us on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We try to have something for the youngsters and then, it’s very stereotypical but mum likes to shop and dad likes to look at the Blyth Battery and the kids can go on the bouncy castle and get their face painted and granny can listen to the band with a coffee from Nelsons.

"We try to cross all the generations and have something for everyone.

"I’m very much hoping that the sun comes out to join us, but if not we will still have a great day.”