Sunday funday in the shadow of Bamburgh Castle to raise funds for Northumberland Dog Rescue

The fundraiser includes a traditional dog show, a classic car show, an artisan market traders area, a premium food and drink area and garden games plus a treasure hunt

Lee Fraser, charity trustee, said "We're proud to be Bamburgh Castle's Charity of the Year, and when we were offered exclusive use of the Links Road Car Park it was a no brainer to put on an end of summer show to raise some much needed funds for the rescue centre.

"After months of planning we've filled the car park with family friendly entertainment including genuine Scottish bagpipes, a treasure trail with a difference, numerous garden games, face painting, have-a-go agility and parkour courses for your dogs, and a classic car show with 50 cars where you get to vote for the car you would like to take home with the owner's permission of course!

A Sunday funday is being held in Bamburgh by Northumberland Dog Rescue.

"We've got a fantastic array of 40 local market traders lined up where you'll be able to buy anything from wax melts to hand made wood items, and from books to biscuits for the four-legged members of your family. Plus we've got a dedicated premium food and drinks court area where you can get anything from a pizza to a pulled pork roll, and from a coffee to a delicious local gin.

"And then of course, because we're on the gorgeous Northumberland coast we've got the coastal agencies, including Seahouses RNLI with their inshore lifeboat, and Seahouses Coastguard Team with their emergency vehicle, plus the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Space for Shorebirds all on site to showcase the invaluable work they all do for everyone and everything coast connected.”

He added: "We think we've put together a fantastic end of summer event designed for tourists and locals alike, and all for free to everyone to attend.

"The weather forecast is looking excellent, so why not pop some coins and notes in your pocket (not all traders will be able to take card payments) and pop along and help us raise some funds so the Northumberland Dog Rescue can continue in our invaluable work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs throughout Northumberland.”