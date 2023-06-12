From captivating outdoor theatre performances to book launches and a magical outdoor cinema experience, Alnwick Castle is delighted to be offering an unforgettable few months.

Victoria Perkins, marketing manager at Alnwick Castle, said: "Each event promises to bring joy, laughter, and a touch of enchantment to our visitors. We invite everyone to join us and create unforgettable memories in the historic surroundings of the castle.

"We are looking forward to the summer and hope these incredible experiences will be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike."

Outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle.

The Three Inch Fools, known for their innovative and fast-paced approach to theatre, are returning to Alnwick Castle on June 30. Their rendition of Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece, "As You Like It," promises to delight audiences with endless costume changes and hilarity.

The following evening, on July 1, the Three Inch Fools continue their enchanting performances with a calamitous twist on the legendary folktale of Robin Hood.

Book enthusiasts will be delighted to attend the launch of ‘To the Call of Bugles’ by local historian Bill Openshaw on August 4. The book chronicles the history of the Percy Tenantry Volunteers, a group of amateur soldiers raised by Hugh Percy, 2nd Duke of Northumberland, to defend the North East during Britain's conflict with Napoleonic France.

On August 19, renowned historian and author Tracy Borman will grace Alnwick Castle with a book talk on her latest work, ‘Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Changed History.’ Utilising original documents and artefacts, Borman unveils new insights into the relationship between the pair.

Alnwick Castle.

To top off the summer season, the castle team are excited to offer an enchanting outdoor cinema experience with The Luna Cinema.

Film lovers can immerse themselves in the magical setting of Alnwick Castle – which was used as the location for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – to enjoy iconic movies under the stars.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is first on September 1 followed by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on September 2 with Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves on September 3.

Further details, including ticket bookings, are available at www.alnwickcastle.com