Morpeth Camera Club met on December 12 to hear the results of the Natural History competition (Browell Trophy), images of which were commented upon by guest judge Keith Collins from Hurworth-on-Tees.

An experienced judge and lecturer, Keith has been a keen wildlife and commercial photographer for 52 years and leads annual trips to Africa on wildlife photography. He opened by saying that he aimed to give positive comments which were designed to improve our photography.

What is natural history photography all about, he asked rhetorically. Stating that it should comprise certain aesthetics; capturing the moment, a narrative and being remarkable for its luminosity.

Images should be spot on and specific, he added, that equipment has progressed so much now that a lot more can be done to improve our work.

Davy Bolam with Stonechat Resting was the winner.

While going through each image, Keith provided the audience with many useful tips and information and said that he was looking for management of colour temperature, vibrancy, composition, good depth of field, shape, contrast and focus. He explained ‘the Golden Mean’ – a composition guide that helps to lead the viewer through the entire image, which will be more pleasing and balanced to the human eye.

Considered use of borders and cropping can also have a decidedly different impact on the aesthetic value of an image, he said.

He went on to discuss titles; wildlife images should be given their proper name in order to be taken seriously. He highly recommended ‘Gardening’, the act of clearing distractions before taking your image, so that elements in the scene won’t compete with the focus of your attention.

One should try to be level with the subject, hopefully to engage in eye contact as this will ensure a catch light in the eye. If cropping, one should include enough negative space to allow a bird or animal to look or move into.

In second place with Resting Wren on Seaweed was Davy Bolam.

Floral specimens should be either pristine or completely dead, less is more and an odd number is recommended to provide eye-pleasing geometric shapes.

He concluded by saying that it is worth waiting for clouds to appear when photographing birds as this will soften shadows and protect detail in the plumage.

Forty five images of colourful flora, an array of garden birds, water fowl, sea birds, butterflies and fungi, insects and red squirrels were entered into the competition, and with each one the judge provided considered and comprehensive comments before announcing his results.

Highly Commended awards went to Burnett Moths on Thistles by Stephanie Robson for its sharpness and good depth of field. Black-tailed Godwits Mating by Glyn Trueman, that was nicely executed and with great wing detail. Grey Partridge that had been expertly handled by Paul Appleby. Also by Paul, Widgeon in Flight for its dynamic sense of movement and to Dotterel by Karin Jackson that had conservation-based quality.

Glyn Trueman achieved third place with Sanderling looking for Food.

Fifth place was awarded to Davy Bolam for Long-tailed Tit, which the judge appreciated had not been easy to take. It was well positioned in the frame and admired for its fine feather detail.

Fourth place went to Graham Sorrie with Short Eared Owl, which the judge said had been captured using the appropriate shutter speed that gave sharp detail in the wings.

The judge then went on to announce the winner of the club’s Natural History competition (Browell Trophy) to be Davy Bolam with Stonechat Resting.

Fourth place went to Graham Sorrie with Short Eared Owl.

This was chosen for its eye detail, sharp claws and plumage colours, which were well separated from its background. This was considered to be a well-executed example of fine art in the natural world.