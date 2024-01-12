Images judge Alan Wilson from Whickham Photographic Club announced the results of this season’s Set Subject Competitions at the January 9 meeting of Morpeth Camera Club.

Sky Dragon by Dave Bisset, left, and Heads Engrossed in Conversation by Glyn Trueman.

Members had been invited to submit prints on the theme of ‘Clouds’ in the monochrome section and ‘Heads’ in the colour section.

A recognised NCPF judge, Alan has received Acceptance or Medal status within International Photography Salons with images exhibited in many different countries, which led to him being awarded AFIAP Distinction via the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain.

He opened the evening by saying that the results had been based on his own opinions and that on another occasion with a different judge, the outcome could be different. He said that he had been impressed by so many genres which had been entered and would welcome interaction with the authors during the evening.

Starting with the colour section, Alan commented on all prints submitted on the theme of ‘Heads’. Zebra heads, an enigmatic family tree sculpture, a lady head to head with a tortoise, gargoyles, seed heads and flower heads, tree carvings, Dragons Heads at Wallington, a flamboyant South African feathered headdress and Zimbabwean sculptures were among the entries.

While he appreciated that many entries had been well presented, he added that at high end competition level the set subject, lighting, technique, sharpness and depth of field, and how the image makes one feel, were his main criteria.

He went on to announce his five highly commended awards – Heads 1 by Stephanie Robson for its abstract quality, Paul Appleby with Heads Viewing Heads, which had been well seen, I Used to be Gold by Stephanie Robson for its colouration and depth, Evolution by Sue Dawson, which was imaginative and memorable, and Veteran Singer Enjoying Applause by Glyn Trueman, an action shot that had been caught perfectly.

Third place was awarded to Davy Bolam with Heads Up, a cast of people’s heads which was complicated and left a lasting impression. Second place was also given to Davy with Blood Brothers, a merged image of two heads which was admired for its composite, 3D liquid effect.

The judge went on to announce the winner of the Set Subject colour section to be Glyn Trueman with Heads Engrossed in Conversation. It was awarded for its story-telling quality, lovely lighting and great focus.

Moving on, Alan commented on all prints in the monochrome section where the theme was ‘Clouds’. Those in attendance saw billowing clouds over forest and hills, a cloudscape in a vertical letterbox format, dramatic clouds over Wensleydale, Lindisfarne and Northumberland beaches, a sharp vapour trail heading towards clouds, above the clouds taken from a plane, and threatening clouds over Bamburgh Castle.

In several instances, the judge said that he would describe some entries as landscapes. Although land anchors the scene, it must not be dominant. The brief was to photograph clouds and he had to mark down some entries for this reason.

Five prints were awarded highly commended – Gathering Rain Clouds by Karin Jackson for its atmospheric quality, Threatening Clouds by Paul Appleby for capturing a dramatic weather phenomenon, Sunset at East Chevington by Glyn Trueman for its receding dramatic clouds and, also by Glyn, Sunset from Amble North Pier for its great light and dark clouds, and finally Clouds over Dunstanburgh by Sue Dawson for its impressive dark and white cumulus clouds.

In third place was Davy Bolam with Cloudscape No 1, which was admired for its migrating clouds resembling wisps and fingers. Second place was given also to Davy with Celestial Splendour, which the judge said was a mix of many different clouds and was full of light which shone out the print.

The judge then went on to announce the winner of the Set Subject Monochrome section to be Dave Bisset with Sky Dragon; a dramatic Tornado that the judge said had evoked heavy dramatic music, with emphasis on light which made it look alive.