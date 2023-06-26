News you can trust since 1854
Stunning exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse dovetails with What a Wonderful World festival

A needle, some thread, lots of creativity and a care for the environment have resulted in a stunning exhibition in Alnwick Playhouse which coincides with this weekend’s What a Wonderful World festival.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

The exhibition is based upon the Quakers community textile initiative, the Loving Earth Project.

Joining the national panels are ones made by local contributors such as Jenny Blayney, a Women’s Workshop member from Amble; Gilly Maude, a Women’s Workshop member from Warkworth, and Sue Patience from Alnwick.

The Loving Earth exhibition panels convey messages such as ‘Use Your Leftovers’, The Wisdom of Trees, and Save Our Soil’.

Jenny Blayney, Gilly Maude, Sue Patience and Liz Anderson. Picture: Jane ColtmanJenny Blayney, Gilly Maude, Sue Patience and Liz Anderson. Picture: Jane Coltman
    Festival co-director, Liz Anderson, said: “The Loving Earth project dovetails so beautifully with what we’re doing with the What A Wonderful World Festival, so we’re delighted to have been able to bring such a significant number of panels to display at the Playhouse.

    “They bring together such a wide range of passions and fears for the world we live in and offer a really powerful and thought-provoking display.”

    The Loving Earth exhibition is on at the Playhouse until July 4.

    For full programme details and to book tickets, visit whataww.org

    Jenny Blayney, a Women’s Workshop member from Amble.Jenny Blayney, a Women’s Workshop member from Amble.
    Gilly Maude, a Women’s Workshop member from Warkworth. Picture: Jane ColtmanGilly Maude, a Women’s Workshop member from Warkworth. Picture: Jane Coltman
    One of the panels at the Loving Earth exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse.One of the panels at the Loving Earth exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse.
