Storm clouds behind Alnwick tower wins reader picture vote

Storm clouds gathering behind an Alnwick landmark was the subject of your favourite reader picture of the week.

Jason Whiting’s dramatic picture of Pottergate Tower was top of the polls, with 810 likes.

SECOND: Lovely reflections at Druridge Bay beach by Jodie Tanner. 357 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was a shot of reflections at Druridge Bay, by Jodie Tanner (357 likes); Peter Nichol’s view of Craster harbour was third (317 likes); and Wendy Baston Mavin’s photo of her dad Alan on Druridge Bay was fourth (312 likes).

THIRD: A smashing shot from Peter Nichol of Craster harbour, with Dunstanburgh Castle in the background. 317 Facebook likes