It features 14 exquisite panels, hand embroidered by the artist and poet Dr Romola Parish.

The works form a journey, with captions that stimulate thought and reflection rather than explain the content of the image, and the accompanying texts allow each viewer to interpret the embroideries in their own way.

The free entry ‘Stations of Embroidery – A Journey from Brokenness to Restoration’ exhibition is accompanied by a book that links each work of art with a poem by the artist to expand on the meanings behind the images.

One of the hand embroidered panels that will be on display at the exhibition.

The book will be on sale during the exhibition, which will be on public display from March 26 until Easter Sunday (April 9).

Rev Rob Kelsey, vicar of Norham, said: ‘We are delighted to exhibit these beautiful works in Norham Church at such a special time of year.

“Whether you are religious or simply interested in the workmanship involved in their creation, these embroideries deserve to be seen.”

Romola Parish trained in hand embroidery at the Royal School of Needlework in Hampton Court, specialising in Elizabethan Goldwork and Jacobean Crewelwork. The embroideries are adaptations of the traditional stitch patterns associated with these techniques.

They are also inspired by the great tradition of ecclesiastical embroidery, Opus Anglicanum.

Most of the works are mounted on linen or linen and silk, and use a variety of silk, wool and gold threads and, in some cases, other materials.

