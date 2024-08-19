Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are being finalised for the ninth annual Stamfordham Classic and Sports Car show.

The car show started in 2016 as part of the re-launched Stamfordham Village Fayre on the village green with around 20 cars. It has since grown and by 2020 the event outgrew the village green and relocated to the playing fields, with over 200 cars on show in 2023.

Cars attending the show range from pre-war classics right up to modern day supercars and everything in between from military to retro, modern and JDM cars. Many local car enthusiasts and car clubs will be attending the charitable event, which has been organised by volunteers and raises funds for village registered charities Stamfordham Village Hall and Playing Fields, St Mary’s Church Development Fund, and Stamfordham Primary School.

This year’s show will include entertainment from Hexham Brass, entertainment for the kids with Alison’s Face Painting, ice cream by Tony’s Ices Ponteland and hot food provided by local providers Scott’s Catering & Hog Roasts and Frosty’s Fish and Chips. Teas, coffees and cakes will also be served in the pavilion by the charity volunteers and an open air licensed bar will be available from The Swinburne Arms.

Stamford Car Show.

There is no need to pre-register and show cars should turn up between 10am and 12pm.

The car show is due to take place on August 26 on bank holiday from 1pm until 4pm at Stamfordham Playing Fields on the southern outskirts of Stamfordham village (on the B6309). NE18 0QT is the nearest postcode.

Entry is free but a voluntary donation of £5 per car will be requested on the day.