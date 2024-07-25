Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun dog show and a community choir performance are just two of the attractions at the Cornhill Summer Fair on Sunday (July 28).

It is free entry to the event between noon and 3pm on the village green and there will be craft stalls, a barbecue, a raffle and tombola and face painting, and representatives of a local fire brigade are due to come along.

Teas, coffees and cakes will be available in the Cornhill Village Shop and there is a Cornhill on Tweed Centre Open Day.

Border Spirits and Botanicals will be showcasing their new business at the event. It will be operational in the centre from mid August.