Stallholders at the Cornhill Summer Fair will include new business
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is free entry to the event between noon and 3pm on the village green and there will be craft stalls, a barbecue, a raffle and tombola and face painting, and representatives of a local fire brigade are due to come along.
Teas, coffees and cakes will be available in the Cornhill Village Shop and there is a Cornhill on Tweed Centre Open Day.
Border Spirits and Botanicals will be showcasing their new business at the event. It will be operational in the centre from mid August.
This business is the last of the centre’s units to be tenanted – giving this project 100 per cent occupancy, which is a great achievement for the centre, the trustees and the parish council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.