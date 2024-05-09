St George’s URC in Morpeth on track for another bumper plant sale
The annual plant sale at St George’s URC in Morpeth will be held this year on Saturday, May 18 from 10am to noon.
This event has become a regular favourite with gardeners and those just wanting a morning coffee.
Plants, shrubs, vegetables and garden-related items can be purchased at extremely competitive prices and coffee, tea and home baked scones can be enjoyed as part of the warm and friendly atmosphere in the church hall.
There will also be numerous stalls plus a raffle and tombola. Admission is free.
